  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Morocco vs Portugal LIVE score: Ronaldo on bench, Ramos starts; Starting XI

Russia's current account surplus more than doubles to $225.7 bn in Jan.-Nov.

December 10, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MOSCOW

Reuters

Russia's current account surplus more than doubled to $225.7 billion in January-November from $108.6 billion in the same period last year, the central bank said on Friday.

This year, Russia is on track to post a record high current account surplus after its imports of goods and services fell due to Western sanctions while globally high commodity prices boosted its export revenues.

Exports rather than import compression are responsible for the majority of the rise, the Institute of International Finance has said.

"A sharp reduction in the imports of goods in (the second) quarter (of) 2022 was replaced by their gradual recovery in the following months of the current year," the central bank said.

Imports are gradually recovering as Russia develops new markets and as an oil price cap and export embargo kick in, the surplus will likely decline in 2023.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.