Russia-West face off over Ukraine spooks equity markets, Sensex plummets 3%

File photo for representation | Photo Credit: PTI

February 14, 2022 19:52 IST

Mumbai

Equity markets in India on Monday witnessed massive selling pressure, sliding 3% following global cues amid escalating tensions between Russia and the West concerning Ukraine.

The S&P BSE Sensex crashed 3% or 1,747.08 points to 56,405.84 points. The top losers in the Sensex pack were Tata Steel which slumped 5.49%, HDFC (-5.33%), SBI (-5.2%), ICICI Bank (-4.73%) and Kotak Bank which fell 4.47%. TCS was the only gainer in the 30-share index. The NSE Nifty50 index too plunged 3.06% or 531.95 points to 16,842. “The rising geopolitical tensions, soaring inflation and the possible anticipation of an aggressive move by the Fed to tame this inflation spooked our markets,” said Yesha Shah, head of Equity Research, Samco Securities.

Advertising

Advertising

“Dow Futures are also over 250 points down, signalling that the U.S. markets will face pressure. Amid rising global uncertainties and the current ongoing assembly polls, one should tread with caution,” she said.

“A short-term bearish bias should be maintained and the focus must be on preserving capital,” she added.

Vineet Bagri, managing partner- TrustPlutus Wealth, said, “Global markets are worried about the fallout of political tensions between Russia and Ukraine, which could lead to major disruptions in global energy supply chains. This development will almost certainly precipitate stiff sanctions by the U.S. against Russia, which could further dampen sentiment.”

“In addition, it is almost certain that the U.S. Fed will start raising rates as early as March, with upto 7 rate hikes in 2022. The Fed will also stop easing in March 2022, which implies that their balance sheet will start declining from April 2022,” he said. “This will cause a squeeze in liquidity conditions, in both supply and price. All this has made market participants wary, and they have started closing open positions and cutting leverage, which is causing a selloff in the markets,” he added.

The selloff in the stock markets led to outflow of dollars and the Indian rupee too came under pressure. It declined 24 paise to 75.60 against the U.S. dollar on Monday.