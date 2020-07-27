Russia offers to supply anti-COVID-19 drugs

Russia is scouting for partners in India for supplying three anti-COVID-19 drugs manufactured indigenously. They had yielded positive results there.

Favipiravir (trade name Avifavir); Olokizumab (trade name Artlegia); and Levilimab (trade name: Ilsira) are the drugs it wants to supply.

Developed locally

According to the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India, Russia has domestically developed a few drugs and registered a number of foreign drugs for treatment of COVID- 19.

“The Russian Ministry of Health and its industry has offered to supply three indigenously manufactured anti-COVID-19 drugs, showing positive results in Russia, to Indian companies,” Pharmexcil Director General Ravi Udaya Bhaskar said.

Sharing details of the three drugs and coordinates of entities manufacturing them in Russia, a Pharmexcil communication said those having “substantive commercial interest are requested to approach the contacts provided for each drug.”

Import of any drug into India has to be in compliance with the provisions of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 & Rules 1945, according to Mr. Ravi Udaya Bhaskar said.