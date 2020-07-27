Russia offers to supply anti-COVID-19 drugs

Russia is scouting for partners in India for supplying three anti-COVID-19 drugs manufactured indigenously. They had yielded positive results there.
Favipiravir (trade name Avifavir); Olokizumab (trade name Artlegia); and Levilimab (trade name: Ilsira) are the drugs it wants to supply.
Developed locally
According to the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India, Russia has domestically developed a few drugs and registered a number of foreign drugs for treatment of COVID- 19.
“The Russian Ministry of Health and its industry has offered to supply three indigenously manufactured anti-COVID-19 drugs, showing positive results in Russia, to Indian companies,” Pharmexcil Director General Ravi Udaya Bhaskar said.
Sharing details of the three drugs and coordinates of entities manufacturing them in Russia, a Pharmexcil communication said those having “substantive commercial interest are requested to approach the contacts provided for each drug.”
Import of any drug into India has to be in compliance with the provisions of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 & Rules 1945, according to Mr. Ravi Udaya Bhaskar said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath