Rusan Pharma unveils ₹300 crore API manufacturing plant in M.P.

November 25, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MUMBAI

Rusan Pharma Ltd., which is into pain management and deaddiction solutions worldwide, has announced the unveiling of its second API manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Special Economic Zone (SEZ), in Madhya Pradesh. The company is investing ₹300 crore to make this plant operational in two phases in 2024. The phase one is expected to go live in January 2024. Navin Saxena, Founder and Chairman, Rusan Pharma, said, “The new API facility will enable us to significantly enhance our existing API capacity and ensure the security of supply of critical APIs to meet the growing demand for our addiction treatment and pain management products in India and globally.” “The company has invested the last 30 years and pioneered in making the treatment of addiction acceptable and accessible. We firmly believe that access to quality healthcare is a right and not a privilege. Our goal is to ensure that everyone who seeks treatment for addiction and pain management can access it,” Dr. Saxena said. The new facility will capitalise on the support and subsidies provided by the Madhya Pradesh state government. This central location will streamline business operations and export processes through the dry port, making it an optimal choice for Rusan Pharma’s expansion plans, the company said. Kunal Saxena, Managing Director, Rusan Pharma said, “With an investment of about ₹300 crore in two phases, this new API facility will increase our current API manufacturing capacity from 40 metric tonnes in Ankleshwar to 400 metric tonnes in Pithampur.” “Our new plant boasts five modular API manufacturing blocks with dedicated suites for finished API manufacturing. This grants us complete control over the quality of our products and reduces our dependency on imports, aligning perfectly with our commitment to excellence,” he said. “Incorporating advanced automation and compliant software will help us move towards paperless manufacturing, along with stringent environmental controls, which will enable us to produce essential medicines more affordably, expanding accessibility to a broader population,” he added. Rusan’s current GMP approvals for its APIs and finished formulations facilities have the potential to cater to 90% of the world’s demand. Some of the GMP approvals they are accredited with are Health Canada, TGA-Australia, SAPHRA-South Africa, EU, UAE, and Russia, to name a few, the company said. The facility is designed to meet stringent international regulatory guidelines, ensuring the highest level of compliance. With the production capability of 400 metric tonnes of APIs annually, the facility significantly contributes to Rusan Pharma’s growth and expansion plans, diversifying its portfolio and expanding its reach in India and other markets, it added.