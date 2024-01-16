GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rural demand will push auto sales in Q4, Rane Group Chairman

January 16, 2024 09:41 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand
Rane Group Chairman L. Ganesh says that the geopolitical tensions and results of the elections in the U.S. and India are crucial for stability and growth of the automobile sector in 2024.

The Passenger Vehicle (PV) segment is expected to maintain the growth momentum in the fourth quarter of this fiscal, while Commercial Vehicle (CV) segment has to be watched closely, said a top industrialist.

“Given the recent trend of festive sales, the PV industry is expected to maintain the growth momentum in Q4 as well, though there is a slight concern around a higher inventory in the passenger-car segment, particularly in the entry-level segment,” said Rane Group Chairman L. Ganesh in the inhouse magazine shared via social media.

According to him, the CV segment needs to be watched closely as there are some signs of softening. There is also a significant slowdown in the aftermarket business.

It is expected that original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and export segments will nevertheless drive overall growth in Q4, however the year 2024 needs careful monitoring, he said.

Asserting that the China-plus-one strategy is a reality and driving orders for companies, including Rane Group in India, he said that cost pressures in developed markets are also diverting global OEMs towards India as a competitive sourcing hub.

This is expected to result in continued positive export growth at least in the next 3-5 years. However, the geopolitical tensions and results of the elections in the U.S. and India are crucial for stability and growth, he said as a cautionary note.

Talking about the recent performances, he said while the PV segment faced challenges due to declining sales in the entry-level segment, steady growth in the utility vehicle segment and a preference for larger vehicles offset this slowdown. The CV segment continued in the upcycle supported by strong growth in M&HCV segment.

The two-wheeler segment had flat growth due to some rural slowdown and a decline in exports. The farm tractor segment faced challenges due to decreased monsoon activity and subdued market sentiments.

“Despite these setbacks, the industry saw one of the best festive season sales in 2023. Rural demand is expected to improve in 2024. This needs to be watched closely,” he said.

In his new year message to the employees, he said: “As we transition into the next year, our focus remains resolute on innovation, profitable growth, and operational excellence. Let’s leverage our collective strengths to drive efficiency, explore new avenues for expansion and push the boundaries of technological advancement.”

