ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee trades in narrow range against U.S. dollar in early trade

July 24, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - Mumbai

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 82.00 against the dollar, and touched 82.01, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close

PTI

The rupee witnessed range-bound trading against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Monday | representative image | Photo Credit: SUDERSHAN V

The rupee witnessed range-bound trading against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Monday as crude oil prices hovering above $80 per barrel and a negative trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.

Forex traders said investors are watching on the sidelines and awaiting cues from ensuing FOMC meeting and U.S. FED decision this week.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 82.00 against the dollar, and touched 82.01, registering a fall of 3 paise over its previous close.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In initial trade the rupee touched a high of 81.98 against the American currency.

On Friday, the rupee closed at 81.98 against the U.S. currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell marginally by 0.05 to 101.01.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.10 per cent lower at $80.99 per barrel.

According to Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP Head of Treasury Anil Kumar Bhansali, as the US dollar index rises to 101.10, Asian currencies were trading down against the dollar. The rupee opened near to 82 level with an eye on the approaching FOMC meeting and FED decision on 26th.

India's forex reserves swelled by USD $12.743 billion to USD $609.022 billion in the week ended July 14, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 87.24 points or 0.13 to 66,597.02. The broader NSE Nifty was down 10.65 points or 0.05 per cent to 19,734.35.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Friday as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,998.77 crore, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US