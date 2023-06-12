Rupee rises 7 paise to 82.40 against U.S. dollar in early trade

June 12, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 10:14 am IST - Mumbai

The rupee gained 7 paise to 82.40 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on June 12 amid easing crude oil prices and a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 82.45 against the dollar, then rose to 82.40, registering a gain of 7 paise over its previous close.

On June 9, the rupee closed at 82.47 against the U.S. currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07% to 103.62.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.12% to $73.95 per barrel.

"A huge week is setting up on the macroeconomic front, with the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank both scheduled to decide on interest rates and update on monetary policy amid persistent inflation," Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.

Mr. Bhansali further added that rupee will continue to trade in the small range as the Reserve Bank is protecting one end and oil companies continue to buy U.S. dollars at the other end.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 77.32 points or 0.12% to 62,702.95. The broader NSE Nifty was up 27.85 points or 0.15% to 18,591.25.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on June 9 as they offloaded shares worth ₹308.97 crore, according to exchange data.

