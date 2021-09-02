Rupee rises 6 paise to 73.02 against U.S. dollar in early trade

Mumbai:

02 September 2021 11:19 IST

The Indian rupee appreciated 6 paise to 73.02 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on September 1, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.04 against the dollar, then surged higher to 73.02, up 6 paise over its previous close.

In initial deals, the local unit also touched a low of 73.10 against the American currency.

On September 1, the rupee had settled at 73.08 against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.08% at 92.52.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on September 1 as they purchased shares worth ₹666.66 crore, as per exchange data.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 143.94 points or 0.25% higher at 57,482.15, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 40.30 points or 0.24% to 17,116.55.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.27% to $71.40 per barrel.