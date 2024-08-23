ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee rises 4 paise to close at 83.89 against U.S. dollar

Published - August 23, 2024 04:27 pm IST - Mumbai

The rupee settles higher at 83.89 against USD as traders await Fed Chair Powell’s speech, supported by weak dollar and fund inflows

PTI

According to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the current policy rate of 6.5% is broadly balanced, and any justification for policy easing at this juncture can be misleading. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The rupee traded in a narrow range and settled higher by 4 paise at 83.89 (provisional) against the American currency on Friday (August 23, 2024), as traders remained cautious ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forex traders said the weak U.S. dollar, foreign fund inflows and a positive tone in the domestic markets supported the rupee. However, overnight gains in crude oil prices capped sharp gains.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened weak at 83.93 and touched an intraday high of 83.85 against the U.S. dollar. The domestic currency finally settled at 83.89 (provisional), 4 paise higher than its previous close.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday (August 22, 2024), the rupee traded in a narrow range and settled lower by 3 paise at 83.93 against the American currency.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias as traders remain cautious ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium, which could provide some cues on the Fed's path to cut interest rates.

"Weak US and Asian markets and a recovery in crude oil prices may pressure the rupee, while positive domestic markets may support the rupee at lower levels," said Anuj Choudhary, research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.10% lower at 101.40.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.05% to $78.03 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market, Sensex advanced 33.02 points, or 0.04%, to close at 81,086.21 points. The Nifty rose 11.65 points, or 0.05%, to 24,823.15 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Thursday (August 22, 2024) as they purchased shares worth ₹1,371.79 crore, according to exchange data.

On the domestic macroeconomic front, the minutes of the last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday (August 22, 2024) noted that the calibrated increase in policy repo rate by 250 basis points since May 2022 and subsequent change of stance to the withdrawal of accommodation have facilitated gradual disinflation over 2022–23.

According to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the current policy rate of 6.5% is broadly balanced, and any justification for policy easing at this juncture can be misleading.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US