Rupee rises 11 paise to 82.68 against U.S. dollar

February 28, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - Mumbai

The Rupee gained 11 paise to 82.68 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on February 28 as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on the local unit and restricted the appreciation bias.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 82.69 against the dollar and marginally rose to 82.68, registering a rise of 11 paise over its previous close amid a positive trend in domestic equities. On February 27, the Rupee closed at 82.79 against the U.S. currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06% to 104.73.

"After marking a seven-week high, the DXY pulled back towards 104.60 levels after a higher-than-expected drop in U.S. durable goods orders (measures the change in the total value of new orders for durable manufactured goods)," said Amit Pabari, MD, CR Forex Advisors.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.17% to $82.59 per barrel. Forex traders said the Rupee is likely to trade with a negative bias on risk aversion in global markets and positive greenback.

“Moreover, month-end dollar demand from importers may also weigh on the Rupee,” they added. In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 84.34 points or 0.14% to 59,372.69 points. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 11.15 points or 0.06% to 17,403.85 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on February 27 as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,022.52 crore, according to exchange data.