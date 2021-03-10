Rupee inches 5 paise higher to 72.88 against U.S. dollar in early trade

Mumbai

10 March 2021 10:55 IST

Forex traders said the local unit opened on a positive note led by a pullback in U.S. treasury yields.

The Indian rupee inched higher on Wednesday, adding to the 32 paise jump in the previous session, tracking a pullback in U.S. treasury yields and positive domestic equities.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.97 against the U.S. dollar, then inched higher to 72.88 against the greenback, registering a rise of 5 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled 32 paise higher at 72.93 against the American currency.

Bond yields fell on Tuesday after soothing remarks from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen downplaying prospects of runaway inflation, Reliance Securities said in a research note.

Markets will look to the global cues amid lack of any data from the domestic markets, the note added.

However, most Asian currencies have started weaker against the U.S. dollar and could limit the appreciation bias in the local unit, traders said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.23% to 92.16 ahead of the inflation data this Wednesday.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 285.55 points higher at 51,311.03, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 85.30 points to 15,183.70.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.80% to $66.98 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹2,801.87 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.