Business

Rupee hits fresh low during intraday trade

RBI intervention helps cut losses

The rupee hit a record low during intraday trade on Thursday, which prompted the central bank to intervene to help the currency to cut some losses. After opening at 76.11 a dollar as compared to its previous close of 76.34, the rupee hit an all-time low of 76.55 in afternoon deals. It finally closed at 76.28, up 6 paise from its previous close.

Risk aversion

“In the current scenario, [which is] witnessing thin trading and wide bid-ask spreads amid truncated market hours in the local markets, we expect continuation of risk aversion, coupled with lack of trading activity. This is likely to drive the USD/INR pair with an upside bias, especially considering that the spread of COVID-19 appears to be increasing,” said Mandar Pitale, head, Treasury, SBM Bank India, adding that the pair is likely to “trade within the 76.20-76.80 band for the next few days with an upward bias.”

The rupee has been depreciating despite the Reserve Bank of India infusing dollars in the currency market since last month.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 10:13:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/rupee-hits-fresh-low-during-intraday-trade/article31302514.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY