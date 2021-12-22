Rupee gains 11 paise to 75.48 against U.S. dollar in early trade

Mumbai:

22 December 2021 11:25 IST

However, rising crude prices in the international market and continued foreign fund outflows restricted the local unit, traders said.

The Rupee appreciated 11 paise to 75.48 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on December 22, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Rupee opened slightly strong at 75.56 and gained further ground to quote 75.48 against the American dollar in early deals, a rise of 11 paise from the last close.

In the previous session, the Rupee had settled at 75.59 against the greenback.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 366.66 points or 0.65% higher at 56,685.67, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 112.50 points or 0.67% to 16,883.35.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.24% to $74.16 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday, as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,209.82 crore, as per exchange data.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.05% to 96.54.