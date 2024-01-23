Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 83.16 against U.S. dollar

January 23, 2024 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - Mumbai

The rupee depreciated 9 paise to 83.16 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar, as elevated crude oil prices and weak domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.

Forex traders said foreign fund outflows also put pressure on the rupee. However, a weak U.S. Dollar overseas cushioned the downside.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.11 and finally settled at 83.16 (provisional) against the dollar, down by 9 paise from its previous close.

During the day, it witnessed an intraday high of 83.06 and a low of 83.17 against the American currency.

On Friday, the rupee settled at 83.07 against the U.S. dollar.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on weak domestic markets and selling pressure from foreign investors.

"Any further increase in crude oil prices may also weigh on the rupee. However, positive global markets and a weak Dollar may support the rupee at lower levels. Traders may remain cautious ahead of Richmond manufacturing index data from the US," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Choudhary further noted that USD/INR spot price is likely to trade in a range of ₹82.80-83.50.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.105 to 103.22.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading lower by 0.60% to $79.58 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 1,053.10 points, or 1.47%, to settle at 70,370.55 points. The Nifty slipped 333.00 points, or 1.54%, to 21,238.80 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Saturday as they offloaded shares worth ₹545.58 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, India's forex reserves jumped $1.634 billion to $618.937 billion for the week ended January 12, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had declined sharply by $5.89 billion to $617.3 billion.