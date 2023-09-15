HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee falls 12 paise to close at 83.15 against U.S. dollar

“However, a positive trend in domestic markets restricted the downside for the local unit,” forex traders said.

September 15, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Rupee fell 12 paise to settle at 83.15 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on September 15, dragged down by rising crude oil prices and a strong greenback against major rivals overseas.

“However, a positive trend in domestic markets restricted the downside for the local unit,” forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.02 against the U.S. dollar and moved in a range of 82.98 and 83.20.

The Rupee finally settled at 83.15 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar, down 12 paise from its previous close. On Thursday, the Rupee closed two paise lower at 83.03 against the U.S. dollar.

"The Indian Rupee traded in the narrow range amid dollar inflows from the FTSE rebalancing while the nationalised bank bought the dollar on behalf of oil importers," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Spot USD/INR is expected to consolidate between 82.70 to 83.15 before next week’s three major central banks' (Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), Bank of England (BoE) and Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy decisions.

"The dovish ECB hike and another round of strong U.S. activity data sent the dollar index (DXY) on another rally above 105," Mr. Parmar said.

Mr. Parmar further added that the dollar may correct a bit lower in the near term, but the risks remain skewed towards further strengthening, or at least until the U.S. activity picture starts to show some cracks.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.19% to 105.20. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.28% to $93.96 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 319.63 points or 0.47% higher at 67,838.63. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 89.25 points or 0.44% to 20,192.35.

According to exchange data, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they purchased shares worth ₹294.69 crore.

Related Topics

business (general) / foreign exchange market / financial markets

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.