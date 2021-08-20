Rupee drops 15 paise to close at 74.39 against U.S. dollar

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 74.24 against the U.S. dollar

The rupee on Friday declined by 15 paise to close at 74.39 (provisional) against the U.S. currency, tracking a lacklustre trend in the domestic equities and strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened lower at 74.38 against the American currency and finally settled at 74.39.

During the session, the local unit touched an intra-day high of 74.38 and a low of 74.47 against the U.S. currency.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 74.24 against the U.S. dollar. The forex (foreign exchange) market was closed on Thursday on account of 'Muharram'.

"Indian rupee marked the biggest weekly loss in six weeks and remained the worst performer among Asian peers in today’s session," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Mr. Parmar further noted that "heavy buying in the dollar has been seen as risk sentiment deteriorates amid concern that the Delta virus strain could derail the global recovery and the U.S. Federal Reserves may start tapering earlier than expected".

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.09% higher at 93.65.

Brent Crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.59% to $66.06 per barrel.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹595.32 crore, as per exchange data.