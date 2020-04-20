Rudratej Singh, CEO, BMW India, passes away

Rudratej Singh (46), president and CEO, BMW Group India, passed away on Monday, the company said.

“The cause behind the sudden and unexpected demise is yet to be ascertained. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult period,” BMW Group India said.

“He will always be remembered as an inspiring and compassionate human being.His transformational vision and strategic orientation played a crucial role in navigation of BMW Group India in a challenging business environment,” the German luxury carmaker said.

Mr. Singh had joined BMW Group India on August 1, 2019. Earlier, he was global president of Royal Enfield and vice-president with Unilever in Singapore. He had also worked with Dabur India.

“His demise comes at a juncture when BMW Group India is in the midst of implementing strategic measures for strengthening the dealership network across India,” the firm said.

It is believed that Mr. Singh was fine in the morning as he had interacted with his leadership team through text messages before heading to the gym inside his house in Delhi for a workout. At around 10.30 a.m., he reportedly collapsed and his family took him to a hospital where he was declared dead.