Rubber Board to launch portal for natural rubber exporters

Updated - September 20, 2024 08:02 pm IST - COONOOR

The Hindu Bureau

The Rubber Board will launch a portal in a week to register exporters of natural rubber and products made of natural rubber.

According to M. Vasanthagesan, Executive Director of the Board, the European Union Deforestation Regulations come into effect from January 1, 2025 and exporters of natural rubber or products made of natural rubber to the EU need to submit a due diligence certificate. Hence, the Rubber Board recently signed an agreement with TRST01 to develop the portal and support the exporters. The company will hand over the portal to the Board.

The rubber plantation owners who export or supply to exporters need to submit land details for the certificate on the portal. There are over 3,000 large exporters and hundreds of MSME exporters of natural rubber and its products. Those who supply to the European Union will register on the portal. Total natural rubber exports, excluding products made of natural rubber,  last fiscal was 3,500 tonnes and it is expected to be the same this year too, he said.

Published - September 20, 2024 07:32 pm IST

