RSWM ties up with HeiQ to offer antiviral fabric under Mayur brand

Textile manufacturer RSWM Ltd. of the LNJ Bhilwara Group has unveiled anti-viral fabric ‘ViroSecure’ via a technology partnership with Swiss firm HeiQ. Suketu Shah, CEO and business head, Mayur Suiting and LNJ Denim said, “ ViroSecure fabric range offers anti-COVID protection against the spread and transmission of the pathogen.”

Together with HeiQ, we aim to become a reliable choice for consumers and we are targeting 20% of the sales from the ViroSecure fabric in this fiscal.”

“Tests conducted by HeiQ in association with the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne, Australia (Doherty Institute) highlighted that treated fabric demonstrated a rapid antiviral action against the SARS-CoV-2 virus strain,”’he said.

“The fabric sample with HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 destroys viruses after 30 minutes of coming in contact. This offers a SARS-CoV-2 virus reduction of over 99.9%. Viroblock treated textiles are also hypoallergenic, self-sanitizing, and germ-resistant. The fabric has been made by Mayur Suiting with HeiQ Viroblock technology and tested successfully by HeiQ’s Switzerland laboratories,” he added.

Carlo Centonze, CEO, HeiQ Group said, “. HeiQ’s Viroblock is a breakthrough innovation extending a special combination of advanced silver and vesicle technology. It is effective against the human coronavirus 229E & SARS-CoV-2, and lab tests have proven that it reduces 99.99% of the virus in 30 minutes.”

“Testings conducted against the Sendai virus provide 99.2% reduction of the virus in two minutes and 99.7% in just five minutes,” he added.

‘ViroSecure’ is in the premium segment and will be marketed under Mayur brand.

Mayur will offer this fabric for making uniforms for frontline healthcare workers, school children, and defense and police personnel, in addition to suiting and shirting requirements.

The range will be available at multi-brand outlets across the country from 20 July, 2020 and will be priced affordably, the company said.