RRVL acquires sole control of Just Dial

02 September 2021 22:16 IST

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd., said it has taken sole control of Just Dial Ltd. after holding a total of 40.98% stake in the acquired company.

As many as 2.12 crore preferential equity shares of Just Dial, representing 25.35% stake, were allotted to RRVL on September 1, 2021, it said.

On July 20, 2021, the company had acquired 1.31 crore equity shares from VSS Mani on the floor of the stock exchange through the block window facility. The acquisition represented 15.63% stake of Just Dial.

