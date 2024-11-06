RRP Semiconductor bags ₹440 crore order

RRP Semiconductor Ltd. (RRP), which is into semiconductor and renewable energy said it has won order worth of ₹439.90 crore from Telecrown Infratech Private Ltd , Pune.

The scope of the order entails the supply and import of critical materials including Silicon Solar Cells, melted Silicon Crystals, and Polycrystalline materials. These components will support the installation of 106 MW Solar Power PV modules across multiple locations in Maharashtra, the company said in a statement.

Sumita Mishra, Managing Director, RRP Semiconductor Ltd., said, “We are delighted to venture in to supply of silicon crystalline material, particularly for solar power modules.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.