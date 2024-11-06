RRP Semiconductor bags ₹440 crore order

RRP Semiconductor Ltd. (RRP), which is into semiconductor and renewable energy said it has won order worth of ₹439.90 crore from Telecrown Infratech Private Ltd , Pune.

The scope of the order entails the supply and import of critical materials including Silicon Solar Cells, melted Silicon Crystals, and Polycrystalline materials. These components will support the installation of 106 MW Solar Power PV modules across multiple locations in Maharashtra, the company said in a statement.

Sumita Mishra, Managing Director, RRP Semiconductor Ltd., said, “We are delighted to venture in to supply of silicon crystalline material, particularly for solar power modules.”