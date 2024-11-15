RRP Electronics signs MoU with AMB, Taiwan for supply of memory modules

RRP Electronics Ltd. which is into semiconductors, said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with AMB, Taiwan to collaborate for Memory modules - SPI Nand, Microsd, Emmc, and Ssd and production to the tune of $25 million to start with initially.

With extended capacities from 2GB onwards, the technology covers complete package structure details, substrate designs, test program development and supporting tool design, the company said.

Rajendra Chodankar, Chairman, RRP Electronics Ltd said, “This association which will be deployed immediately at our OSAT facility will have these parts being supplied to Samsung and many leading corporates. The OSAT facility by virtue of this association promises a $ 25 million revenue per annum in the coming times.”