ADVERTISEMENT

RRP Electronics plans semiconductor production facility in Maharashtra

March 18, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

RRP Electronics Ltd. has announced to set up a semiconductor manufacturing facility in Maharashtra to meet growing demand from the domestic market and to cater to exports.

It said it would invest ₹5,000 crore in the next 5 years to scale up its operations. The company said it had entered into agreements with European consortiums having expertise in Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Testing (OSAT) and fabrication (FAB) technology.

The foundation stone for the factory is scheduled to be laid on 23 March, 2024 and the company said it would fast track the commencement of the project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Going forward the unit, which will commence with OSAT, will be converted into an R&D centre.

This facility will deliver services in the area of automobile application, power electronics and industrial, the company said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US