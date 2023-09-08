RR Kabel sets IPO price band at ₹983-1,035 per share

September 08, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - New Delhi

TPG-backed wires and cables manufacturer RR Kabel Ltd. on Friday said it had fixed a price band of ₹983-1,035 per share for its initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares of up to ₹180 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of more than 1.72 crore equity shares by promoters and other shareholders.

At the upper price band of the issue, the IPO will fetch up to ₹1,964 crore.

Those selling shares in the OFS include Mahendrakumar Rameshwarlal Kabra, Hemant Mahendrakumar Kabra, Sumeet Mahendrakumar Kabra, Kabel Buildcon Solutions Pvt. Ltd. and Ram Ratna Wires Ltd.

Private equity firm TPG Capital, which holds a 21% stake in RR Kabel, will partially sell its stake in the company under the OFS.

The company has also reserved ₹10.8 crore worth of shares for its eligible employees who will receive shares at a discount of ₹98 per share on the final offer price.

The company proposes to utilise ₹136 crore of the net proceeds from the fresh issue to pare down, in full or in part, debt availed from banks and financial institutions.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 14 equity shares and in multiples of 14 equity shares thereafter.

RR Kabel, a part of RR Global Group, posted a net profit of ₹214 crore and revenue of ₹4,386 crore in 2021-22.

Axis Capital Ltd., Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. Ltd., HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt. Ltd. and JM Financial Ltd. are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

