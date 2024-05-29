RR Kabel Q4 PAT rises 20.6% to ₹78.7 crore

RR Kabel Ltd. reported fourth-quarter net profit grew 20.6% to ₹78.7 crore. Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, increased 15.7% to ₹1,754.1 crore. For FY24 the company reported 57% growth in net profit to ₹298 crore. Revenue increased 18% to ₹6,594.6 crore.

Shreegopal Kabra, Managing Director said the growth in annual revenue, net profit was driven by robust volume growth.

“Positioned as the 4th largest player in the wire and cable industry by value, our strong presence in housing wire and focus on infrastructure development contribute to our success,” he said.

“Additionally, strategic emphasis on power cables and exploration of emerging sectors ensure sustainable growth. Supported by sustained demand in real estate, infrastructure, construction, and utilities sectors, our performance aligns with economic trends,” he added.

