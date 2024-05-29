GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

RR Kabel Q4 PAT rises 20.6% to ₹78.7 crore

Published - May 29, 2024 09:48 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

RR Kabel Ltd. reported fourth-quarter net profit grew 20.6% to ₹78.7 crore. Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, increased 15.7% to ₹1,754.1 crore. For FY24 the company reported 57% growth in net profit to ₹298 crore. Revenue increased 18% to ₹6,594.6 crore.

Shreegopal Kabra, Managing Director said the growth in annual revenue, net profit was driven by robust volume growth. 

“Positioned as the 4th largest player in the wire and cable industry by value, our strong presence in housing wire and focus on infrastructure development contribute to our success,” he said.

“Additionally, strategic emphasis on power cables and exploration of emerging sectors ensure sustainable growth. Supported by sustained demand in real estate, infrastructure, construction, and utilities sectors, our performance aligns with economic trends,” he added. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.