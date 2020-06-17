RR Global enters EV segment

RR Global, which is into electrical cables and wires, has announced its entry into two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) segment by introducing products under the BGAUSS brand name.
BGAUSS is a range of premium electric automobiles designed for urban and developing areas, the company said.
The company will roll out two products with a total of five variants in India to begin with.
Hemant Kabra, director, RR Global & Founder and MD, BGAUSS said, “We truly believe that electric mobility will define the future of transport. Our strong background of having established multiple electrical businesses across verticals owing to the robust R&D will further complement our efforts in the EV segment.”
Manufacturing and assembly of the electric scooters has already begun at company’s plant in Chakan, Pune.
In the initial phase, the company is planning to produce 80,000 units in the financial year 2020-21. It will have sales and service network across India, spread over cities in southern and western region in the first phase.
