Royal Sundaram unveils 3 add-on covers for vehicle insurance policy

April 20, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Ltd. has unveiled three add-on covers for private car and two-wheeler insurance policies.

The Smart Save add-on, which comes at zero cost, would help the customer to get an upfront discount in own damage insurance premium for repairing their cars at Royal Sundaram’s identified trusted repair shops and garages in the event of a claim, the company said.

For two-wheelers, the company’s Roadside Assistance policy covers 11 emergency services for an immobilised vehicle. The services can be requested for electrical, mechanical, or accidental breakdown.

The company’s Return to Invoice cover comes with two plans which will protect the customers to get their invoice value of the vehicle in case of a total loss, including theft of the vehicle. As per the plan chosen, road tax, registration charges and insurance cost are also covered for the customer, Royal Sundaram said in a statement.