Royal Sundaram signs pact with Dvara KGFS to distribute general insurance products

March 13, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Royal Sundaram General Insurance Company Country Head – Retail Agency, KN Murali is seen with Dvara KGFS Chief Product Officer, Rahul Tripathy. 

Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Ltd. said it had partnered Chennai-based Dvara KGFS to provide customers access to a comprehensive range of its general insurance products across the country.

“Our extensive suite of general insurance products will now be accessible across over 400 Dvara KGFS branches, empowering customers with comprehensive, customised, and affordable solutions,” Royal Sundaram MD Amit S. Ganorkar said in a statement.

“The partnership with Royal Sundaram enhances our range of offerings and strengthens our commitment to delivering value. Providing access to best-in-class general insurance products aligns with our mission of maximising the financial well-being of every individual and micro-business in rural India,” said Dvara KGFS MD & CEO L.V.L.N. Murty.

