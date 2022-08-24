Royal Enfield unveils Hunter 350 from ₹1.5 lakh

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 24, 2022 19:19 IST

Royal Enfield rolls out Hunter 350 bike

Royal Enfield, a global leader in the mid-size (250cc-750cc) motorcycle segment, has rolled out the Hunter 350 edition in Tamil Nadu at a starting price of ₹1,49,900 (ex-showroom Tamil Nadu).

The motorcycle comes in two distinct editions  – Retro Hunter and Metro Hunter – in eight colours. The bookings have opened, said chief commercial officer Yadvinder Singh Guleria.

“Tamil Nadu continues to be one of the key growth markets for Royal Enfield with a significant customer base in the roadster segment. The Hunter 350 will open up new audiences for Royal Enfield in the State,” he said.

According to Mr. Guleria, over the last few years, Royal Enfield motorcycles have built a strong riding community in the State and enjoy a significant market share in the mid-size motorcycle segment (250cc-750cc). It has a market share of 25% in Tamil Nadu for bikes above 150cc.

