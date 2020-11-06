Royal Enfield unveils cruiser bike at ₹1.75 lakh

Niche bikemaker Royal Enfield, a part of Eicher Motors, on Friday unveiled its all-new cruiser bike Meteor 350 with prices starting at ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom Chennai). “We wanted to build a motorcycle that could ensure a great cruising experience for new as well as experienced riders. The Meteor 350 is just perfect for that,” said Siddhartha Lal, MD, Eicher Motors.

It is easy, very comfortable with excellent ergonomics, and absolutely enjoyable for long-distance riding and highway cruising, while being great within the city as well.”

He added that the Meteor comes with Royal Enfield Tripper — a turn-by-turn navigation pod that connects to the Royal Enfield App. “We have invested a lot of time and effort in making the navigation simple and sharply intuitive with native Google Maps integration,” he said.

The new model has been designed and developed by the teams of designers and engineers based at Royal Enfield’s two technical centres in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and Bruntingthorpe, U.K,. and will be available in three editions — the Fireball, the Stellar and the Supernova.