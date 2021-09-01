Royal Enfield unveils all-new Classic 350

Royal Enfield on Wednesday introduced the all-new Classic 350, a ‘timeless classic motorcycle reimagined to meet modern aspirations.’

The all-new Classic 350 adds a new chapter to Royal Enfield’s legacy of building authentic post-war era British motorcycles that are loved by enthusiasts around the world. The legacy of the Classic dates back to 1948 with the groundbreaking Royal Enfield Model G2, the first to have swinging arm rear suspension on a full production motorcycle, it said in a statement.

All variants are equipped with dual channel ABS and dual disc brakes, except the Redditch variant that has single channel ABS and disc brakes on the front.

Bookings and test rides for all variants of the new Classic 350 start today across dealerships in India. It comes in 11 colours, starting at ₹1,84,374 (ex-showroom Chennai).