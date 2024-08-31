GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Royal Enfield unveils 2024 edition of Classic 350 at ₹1,99,500 (ex-showroom

Published - August 31, 2024 09:31 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Booking and test rides across India would commence from September 1, 2024.

Booking and test rides across India would commence from September 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Royal Enfield Ltd. has announced the introduction of the 2024 edition of Classic 350 at introductory starting price of ₹1,99,500 (ex-showroom).

Booking and test rides across India would commence from September 1, 2024 and the product would be available in seven colours, across five new variants – Heritage (Madras Red and Jodhpur Blue), Heritage Premium (Medallion Bronze), Signals (Commando Sand), Dark (Gun Grey and Stealth Black) and Chrome (Emerald).

 B Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield, said, “The Classic 350 is a true embodiment of Royal Enfield’s pure motorcycling DNA and has remained the purest expression of elegance, fine craftsmanship and ever-lasting style and beauty.”

“Needless to say, that it has remained true to character and essence through all these years, and it has also remained accessible and approachable, and a canvas for customisation,” he said.

“We have ensured that it continues to be all of this, as we launch the Classic with new feature upgrades while maintaining accessibility,” he added. 

