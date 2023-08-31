Royal Enfield to roll out its first e-bike by 2025: Siddartha Lal

August 31, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

Royal Enfield, a division of Eicher Motors Ltd. (EML), will be unveiling its first electric motorcycle by 2025, said a top company executive.

“We are still a good 24 months away from the launch. But we are not in a tearing hurry,” EML’s MD & CEO Siddhartha Lal told media persons.

“All players have EVs in the market, but none of it is selling.... we are not yet desperate... we are working hard. The idea is to come out with an amazing product,” he said.

According to Mr. Lal, various prototypes of e-bikes are being tested and refined further. Besides, the company would continue to invest in internal combustion engine (ICE) petrol bikes, Mr. Lal said.

Asked whether they were looking at separate dealerships or a company to sell e-bikes, he said that the company was still open to all possibilities.

To a question on fund-raising, he said, “We have much money that we don’t expect to raise separate money for this business.”

Announcing the appointment of Ducati veteran Mario Alvisi as Chief Growth Officer to drive the EV business, Mr. Lal affirmed that the e-bike plan was on track. Royal Enfield, along with EML, had applied for the performance linked incentive scheme, under which it would invest ₹2,000 crore, said Royal Enfield CEO B. Govindarajan.

Terming Royal Enfield a “long-term aggressive firm”, he said it had grown from a single platform and a single product firm to having three manufacturing units and serving 61 countries. The sales rose from 50,000 units to 9 lakh units last year.

“The company has 93% market share in the mid-weight segment (250cc to 750cc) and 30% market share in the 125cc and above bike segment. We are growing well and have a slew of products lined up for launch,” he added.