Royal Enfield to recall 15,200 bikes

Firm finds brake caliper-related issue in motorcycles

Royal Enfield has decided to recall 15,200 motorcycles following the discovery of a brake caliper corrosion-related issue in a very small number of motorcycles in some specific countries.

The maker of iconic Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and Himalayan motorcycles said that as a precautionary service intervention, motorcycles sold in the U.K., rest of Europe and Korean markets will be recalled for inspection, cleaning and part replacement.

Upon investigation, it was found the corrosion was brought about by sustained, long-term exposure to riding on roads treated with certain salts, or a combination of salts, to prevent formation of ice during winters. This corrosion causes damage to the brake caliper piston bore and assemblies, and can result in an unusual braking sound, increased brake drag and may impact braking action, it said.

While this issue has been reported only in a small number of cases, Royal Enfield has decided to undertake a proactive, safety-related service action on the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and Himalayan motorcycles sold across geographies where certain salts are used to treat roads, and can potentially cause damage to the brake caliper assemblies, the company said in a statement.

Going forward, the caliper assemblies on these motorcycles will be replaced with the improved part, before the end of this year.

“We would like to reiterate that the 650 Twin motorcycles and the Himalayan are rigorously tested to global validation standards of quality and durability. The safety of our riders is of prime importance to us at Royal Enfield and we are deeply committed to the duty of care to all our customers. We are committed to to swiftly implement the service action, and customers will be contacted through respective local dealerships,” the statement said.