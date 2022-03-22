Royal Enfield starts delivery of limited edition bikes

March 22, 2022

A total of only 480 units were produced and distributed across four regions

Royal Enfield, one of the oldest motorcycle brands, has commenced deliveries of the 120th year anniversary limited edition 650 twin motorcycles - Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 - to customers in India. Unveiled at EICMA 2021, these motorcycles are conceptualised and designed in celebration of Royal Enfield’s rich and storied legacy of 120 years, the company said. A total of only 480 units were produced and distributed across four regions with 120 units each for India, Europe, Americas and South-East Asia, comprising 60 Continental GT 650s and 60 Interceptor INT 650s, the company said in a statement. Royal Enfield sold 120 units of these limited edition motorcycles through an online flash sale in India during December 2021. Prior to the online flash sale, the company received more than 17,000 registrations.



