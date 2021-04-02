Business

Royal Enfield sells 60,173 bikes in March

Eicher Motors Ltd., the makers of Royal Enfield motorbikes, has reported a sales volume of 60,173 units in March this year.

In a statement, the company said this was not comparable with March 2020 figures on account of COVID-19 and associated lockdown. Exports stood at 5,885 units.

The company, meanwhile, reported a 12% dip in its FY21 sales to 6.12 lakh units. Exports contracted 2% to 38,622 units.

During March, sales volume for bikes with an engine capacity of up to 350cc contracted 10% to 5.58 lakh units, while the volume for vehicles above 350cc saw a 29% decline to 54,196 units.

