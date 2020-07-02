Royal Enfield sales almost double

Chennai

02 July 2020 22:38 IST

Royal Enfield, a division of Eicher Motors Ltd., has almost doubled its sales for June 2020 to 38,000 units compared with the preceding month, said the company in a statement.

The company had sold 38,065 motorcycles, including the export of 1,555 units against the sale of 19,113 motorcycles and export of 684 units in May 2020. Compared with June 2019, motorcycle sales dipped 32% in the domestic market and 52% in the export markets respectively. The first quarter sales dipped 69% compared with the year-earlier period.

Advertising

Advertising