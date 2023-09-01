Royal Enfield rolls out 2023 Bullet 350cc at ₹1.74 lakh

September 01, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Royal Enfield, a division of Eicher Motors Ltd. (EML), on Friday rolled out the latest version of its legendary Bullet 350cc motorcycle at a starting price of ₹1.74 lakh.

EML MD and CEO Siddhartha Lal and Royal Enfield Chief Executive Officer B. Govindarajan unveiled the first two vehicles at the company’s Vallam Vadagal plant near Chennai. Built on the J-series engine platform similar to the Hunter 350, Classic 350, and the Meteor 350, the 2023 Bullet 350cc will compete with Honda H’ness CB350 and Jawa 42.

“Bookings for the Bullet 350cc commenced today. The motorcycle will be available for retail and test ride from September 3. It will be rolled out in Europe in the next quarter and across SAARC, APAC and Americas in a phased manner,” said Mr. Govindarajan.

The middle-weight motorcycle comes in three variants and five colours. The ex-showroom price for the military black and red is ₹1,73,562, ₹1,97,436 for the standard black and maroon, and ₹2,15,801 for the Bullet black gold.

“It is not only the longest-running model in continuous production anywhere in the world, but has also become a part of India’s social fabric handed down from one generation to the next,” Mr. Lal said after the unveiling.

All three editions are built with a distinctive 13-litre teardrop tank and house a new headlamp along with the signature pilot lights. The new digi-analog instrument cluster houses an LCD information panel and a USB charging point, the company said.

