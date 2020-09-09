Royal Enfield opens assembly unit in Argentina

Royal Enfield and Grupo Simpa have set up a completely knocked down (CKD) unit in Argentina to make motorcycles. "To cater to the growing demand, we have been pursuing plans to set up local assembly units in the Asia Pacific and South America. In the first of these, we are announce the first CKD assembly plant in Argentina,” said Vinod K. Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield.

The local assembly unit in Argentina will be based at Grupo Simpa’s facility located in Campana, Buenos Aires. To begin with, the plant will locally assemble three motorcycle models — the Royal Enfield Himalayan, the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 — starting this month, said the company in a statement.

Grupo Simpba has been the local distributor for the global leader in the mid-size motorcycle segment (250cc - 750cc) in Argentina since 2018. It is the first time in Royal Enfield’s modern history that motorcycles will be assembled and produced outside its manufacturing facilities in Chennai. The event was graced by Alberto Fernandez, Argentina President, the statement said.

According to Royal Enfield, Argentina is among the biggest mid-size motorcycle markets in Latin America. The company established its first store in Vicente Lopez, Buenos Aires during March 2018. Currently, it has five exclusive stores in Argentina. Overall, Royal Enfield has 31 exclusive stores and 40 other retail touch points in all of Latin American countries.

“Royal Enfield has been working steadily to grow and expand the middleweight motorcycling segment globally and also to increase our footprint in important global markets. Over the last couple of years, we have grown our international presence significantly and now have wide retail presence across 60 countries," he said.

Brazil, Argentina and Colombia are among the three most important markets for Royal Enfield in Latin America. Beyond India (the biggest market for the brand with over 900 dealerships), Royal Enfield motorcycles reach consumers and enthusiasts in more than 60 countries worldwide, through 660 dealerships and 82 exclusive brand stores in nodal cities such as London, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Melbourne, and Sao Paulo, Mexico City among others, it said.