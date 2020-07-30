Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is U.K.’s best selling motorcycle

Chennai

Royal Enfield, a division of Eicher Motors Ltd., announced that its Interceptor 650 is the best selling motorcycle in the U.K. for June 2020 (in the more than 125cc category, while Interceptor 650 is the highest selling motorcycle in the U.K. in the middleweight segment for the last one year in 250cc - 750cc from June 2019 to June 2020).

In a statement, the company said Himalayan was ranked among the Top 5 highest selling motorcycles in the UK in the middleweight segment for the last one year from June 2019 to June 2020.

"Dominating the mid-segment in the UK for a year, is a truly remarkable achievement that we are very proud of. We are equally delighted with the success of our adventure-tourer Himalayan," said Vinod K. Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield. "This response from our customers in the U.K. has propelled Royal Enfield to become one of the fastest growing motorcycle brands in the U.K.,” he said.

Both, the Interceptor 650 and Himalayan have brought in a lot of first time buyers into Royal Enfield and we believe these motorcycles have a strong potential to grow our international markets, he added.