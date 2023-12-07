ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Enfield enters pre-owed motorcycle business

December 07, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Reown is a one-stop-solution for customers looking to own ‘pre-owned’ Royal Enfields, says the leading mid-size segment motorcycle manufacturer. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Royal Enfield, a division of Eicher Motors Ltd., has introduced Reown, a company-operated, pre-owned motorcycle business initiative that would enable existing and prospective customers to buy or sell, exchange and/or upgrade to a Royal Enfield motorcycle with ease.

It is a one-stop-solution for customers looking to own ‘pre-owned’ Royal Enfields. Reown will offer a wide range and array of pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles, said the leading manufacturer of mid-weight motorcycles in a statement.

“We see Reown as an initiative to address the issue of accessibility and trust that customers have when purchasing pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles,” said B. Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield.

“We believe this initiative will usher in a new set of customers into Royal Enfield’s class-leading motorcycle line-up, and into our world of Pure Motorcycling,” he said.

To enhance the consumer experience, Royal Enfield has formed strategic alliances with multiple partners such as HDFC & IDFC (for finance options), Adroit Auto (doorstep motorcycle evaluation), Shriram group (upgrades from other two-wheeler brands) and OLX to (easy discovery of and accessibility to certified pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles).

