HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Royal Enfield enters pre-owed motorcycle business

December 07, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Reown is a one-stop-solution for customers looking to own ‘pre-owned’ Royal Enfields, says the leading mid-size segment motorcycle manufacturer.

Reown is a one-stop-solution for customers looking to own ‘pre-owned’ Royal Enfields, says the leading mid-size segment motorcycle manufacturer. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Royal Enfield, a division of Eicher Motors Ltd., has introduced Reown, a company-operated, pre-owned motorcycle business initiative that would enable existing and prospective customers to buy or sell, exchange and/or upgrade to a Royal Enfield motorcycle with ease.

It is a one-stop-solution for customers looking to own ‘pre-owned’ Royal Enfields. Reown will offer a wide range and array of pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles, said the leading manufacturer of mid-weight motorcycles in a statement.

“We see Reown as an initiative to address the issue of accessibility and trust that customers have when purchasing pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles,” said B. Govindarajan, CEO, Royal Enfield.

“We believe this initiative will usher in a new set of customers into Royal Enfield’s class-leading motorcycle line-up, and into our world of Pure Motorcycling,” he said.

To enhance the consumer experience, Royal Enfield has formed strategic alliances with multiple partners such as HDFC & IDFC (for finance options), Adroit Auto (doorstep motorcycle evaluation), Shriram group (upgrades from other two-wheeler brands) and OLX to (easy discovery of and accessibility to certified pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.