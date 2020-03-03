Royal Enfield domestic sales up 2% on network expansion

Eicher Motors Ltd., the makers of Royal Enfield motorbikes, has posted a 2% increase in its domestic sales over the corresponding year-ago period. The domestic sales turned positive after several months due to network expansion, combined with sustained brand and marketing initiatives.

At the same time, exports posted a contraction of 8%, after impressive growth in January, although export volumes were still above 2,000 units.

During February, Royal Enfield sold over 61,000 bikes in the domestic market compared to 60,066 units. It exported 2,348 motorcycles against 2,564 units.

Royal Enfield continues to strengthen its distribution network in India and across the world. During the last quarter, the company added seven new large format stores and 250 new Studio Format stores in India, taking the total to 1,400 retail touchpoints. In the international markets, Royal Enfield added new stores across Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, France and the U.K., increasing its overall touchpoints to about 675 stores including 67 exclusive stores, the company said in a statement.