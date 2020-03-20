Royal Enfield clears BS-IV inventory

Royal Enfield, a division Eicher Motors Ltd., has announced that it has cleared all its existing inventory of BS-IV motorcycles across dealerships, thereby becoming fully compliant with the new BS-VI emission regulations.

This has been achieved ahead of the mandated timeline, according to the company.

The company had introduced BS VI-compliant motorcycles in early January with the Classic 350 dual-channel ABS being its first motorcycle to move to the new emission norm.

Thereafter, the firm has ensured a seamless transition from BS-IV to BS-VI across its entire motorcycle portfolio, as well as across all its dealerships in India, it said in a statement.

Starting March 21, all Royal Enfield stores across India will retail only BS-VI motorcycles, thereby becoming one of the first automotive brands in the country to fully transition to the new emission norm, ahead of time, it said.