Royal Enfield clears BS-IV inventory

Royal Enfield, a division Eicher Motors Ltd., has announced that it has cleared all its existing inventory of BS-IV motorcycles across dealerships, thereby becoming fully compliant with the new BS-VI emission regulations.
This has been achieved ahead of the mandated timeline, according to the company.
The company had introduced BS VI-compliant motorcycles in early January with the Classic 350 dual-channel ABS being its first motorcycle to move to the new emission norm.
Thereafter, the firm has ensured a seamless transition from BS-IV to BS-VI across its entire motorcycle portfolio, as well as across all its dealerships in India, it said in a statement.
Starting March 21, all Royal Enfield stores across India will retail only BS-VI motorcycles, thereby becoming one of the first automotive brands in the country to fully transition to the new emission norm, ahead of time, it said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.