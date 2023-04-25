ADVERTISEMENT

Route Mobile introduces Route Guard to prevent spamming

April 25, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Route Mobile Ltd. has introduced Route Guard, a blockchain-based AI and ML solution with advanced security features to prevent spamming and phishing attacks.

Route Guard has been introduced under Route Ledger Technologies Private Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of the company and will focus on blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) solutions for the telecom industry.

Route Mobile said it is already in discussion with various telecom companies and enterprises to help them overcome phishing/spam challenges on their network.

“India is a massive market for mobile telephony, with over 600 million smartphone subscribers, it is unfortunately prone to phishing attacks. Route Guard will help in identifying the probable phishing attacks and help telecom operators to protect their customers from malicious messages.”, said Rajdipkumar Gupta, Managing Director & Group CEO, Route Mobile.

