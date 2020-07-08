Business

Rossari Biotech IPO to open on Monday

Rossari Biotech Ltd., a specialty chemicals manufacturer focusing on home, personal care and performance chemicals, will open its initial public offering on July 13 to raise ₹50 crore. The IPO will close on July 15, 2020. The price band has been fixed at ₹423-₹425 per equity share. The company has already raised around ₹100 crore from a clutch of investors through a pre-IPO placement. The proceeds of the issue will be utilised to repay debt and meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

