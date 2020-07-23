Rossari Biotech debuts on BSE at 75% premium

Shares of Rossari Biotech Ltd., a textile and specialty chemicals firm, debuted on the BSE at ₹742.35 apiece, a 75% premium over the issue price of ₹425 per share.

The stock opened at ₹670 in the morning, rose to a high of ₹804 and hit the 20% upper circuit

before closing at ₹742.35. The ₹496-crore IPO was subscribed over 79 times despite the tough market conditions. The IPO price band was fixed at between ₹423 and ₹425 and the shares were allotted at the higher end of the price band.

Stating that its was a spectacular performance, Deven Choksey, MD & CEO, KR Choksey Shares & Securities, said, “We need more such companies to get listed so that investors can participate.”

“The gains were so much because the company has completed its capex and investors have better visibility of the company. There is clarity in business and better visibility and investors like such stocks,” he added.

Sunil Chari, managing director, Rossari Biotech Ltd., said “We are truly overwhelmed and humbled to have witnessed such a strong opening considering it was the first IPO to have been launched in these pandemic times and turbulent market conditions.”

Edward Menezes, executive chairman, Rossari Biotech, said, “We stand firmly in our resolve and look forward to work towards optimum utilisation of fund for repayment of debts, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.”