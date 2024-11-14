Rosmerta Digital Services postpones SME IPO amid host of complaints

Rosmerta Digital Services Ltd., which said it would come with the biggest ever SME IPO estimated at ₹206 crore on November 18, has postponed the offering as per an advertisement issued by the company on Thursday, the day on which the anchor portion was to open.

“Please note that the IPO which was originally scheduled to open on November 18,2024 and close on November 21, 2024 has been postponed,” the company said in the public announcement.

“The decision to postpone the IPO has been taken in light of the current adverse market condition, after careful deliberation and consultation with book running lead managers (BRLMs). The company will announce the revised schedule at an appropriate time.” the statement added.

But it is reliably learnt that the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had urged the company to withdraw the issue after various complaints were received alleging lack of disclosure in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) and the alleged market manipulation by close relatives of the promoters.

The BRLMs are Nornolia Financial Services and Beeline Capital Advisors. SEBI is learnt to have ‘advised’ the merchant bankers to do the needful.

The three-year old company had even fixed the price band at ₹140-₹147 per share with a face value of ₹2 each.

The SEBI, Finance Ministry and other authorities had received various complaints against the promoters of Rosmerta Digital Services alleging the promoters namely Kartick Vivek Nagpal, Karan Vivek Nagpal and Rosmerta Technologies Ltd. and Trust Promoter representative Aarti Nagpal and other unknown persons of resorting to and indulging in fraudulent malpractices by deliberate concealment of crucial material facts and presenting distorted financial data while filing the DRHP of the company.

There were accused of being a front for Vivek Nagpal, their father (of individual promoters) and husband (trust promoter Ms. Aarti Nagpal of RDSL in DRHP) respectively, who were allegedly involved in capital market manipulation, insider trading, money laundering and other organised crime through a complex web of inter related entities, as per the copy of a complaint.

